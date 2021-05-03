Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney Appiah reacts after making Ghana Premier Legue debut

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Rodney Appiah, son of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is delighted to have made his league debut for Accra Great Olympics.



The 19-year-old was signed by Great Olympics in the second transfer window and finally made his debut for the club on match day 22 against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Rodney who has vowed to do better than his dad in his professional career was introduced into the game in the second half by Coach Annor Walker.



He helped his side to record a 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals in this match day 22 fixture with goals scored by Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Joseph Rhule.



“Today is a milestone in my football career as I played my first game for my club Accra Great Olympics. Looking forward to an exciting time ahead”, Rodney Appiah indicated on his social media page.



Rodney was born in Italy where he started his football with the Juventus academy.