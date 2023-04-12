Stephen Appiah reveals biggest regret of his international career

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah has stated he wished he could boast about winning a trophy for Ghana in his international career.



Stephen Appiah is mostly recognized as the first Black Stars captain to lead Ghana to the World Cup.



Speaking in an interview with Sompa FM, he said the aforementioned achievement attached to his name is not enough.



"I wish I won a trophy because saying Stephen Appiah captained us to the World Cup is not enough. I wish I won something that I can boast about," he said.



The former Udinese and Juventus man yet embraces playing at the World Cup, citing former Wales player Ryan Giggs, who won numerous trophies but never appeared in the biggest international showpiece.



"But at the end of the day, players like Ryan Giggs won every trophy in football but they get hurt when you remind them of not playing at the World Cup. Because that is the ultimate and everyone wants to be there. I'm not saying we should have won the World Cup but we played a couple of African Cups and couldn't win as well."



He concluded that he will keep rooting for the current Black Stars squad in a bid to accomplish what he could not.



"But we will still be there and support our brothers who are playing today. We will motivate them because, at the end of the day, we are all Ghanaians. Although we couldn't win one, it doesn't mean we have to be against them winning."



The Black Stars of Ghana have gone over four decades without winning a trophy. Their last trophy triumph was in 1982 when they won their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.





