Stephen Appiah reckons captaincy success will make him a great coach

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah says he has the requisite qualities to coach the Black Stars in the future.



Appiah, 39, has served as the technical coordinator for the senior national team under former coach, Kwesi Appiah.



After leading to the country to its maiden World Cup qualification in Germany in 2006, the former Juventus ace beleives his captaincy and how he handled player-related issues during his playing days speak to his understanding of players mentality.



“In being a manager or a football coach, the most important thing is how to handle the players," he said in an interview with Carol Tshabalala of SuperSport.



“You can’t show the players how to play the game. The only thing you can show them is the system that you want to play or the way you want them to move on the pitch.



“The most important thing is that you have 23 adults that have different egos, and you have to manage them.



“I think I have the ability, being the captain for 8 years, and not having trouble with any player.”



Only 4 former Black Stars players have gone on to become the team’s head coach since Ghana gained independence in 1957.

