Stephen Appiah names top five Black Stars players since 1992

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has named his top five Black Stars players since 1992.
Stephen Appiah made his Black Stars debut in 1995 and captained the team to its maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2006 that was hosted by Germany.
After scoring 14 goals in 67 appearances in his 15 years stay with the Black Stars, the former Juventus player has named his top five Black Stars players since 1992.
Stephen Appiah named his list when responding to a Twitter survey by BetWay for Ghanaians to name their top five Black Stars players in the past two decades.
Appiah named himself, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Michael Essien, and goalkeeper Richard Kingston as his top five Black Stars players since 1992.
See the tweet in the post below:
1. Stephen Appiah ????— Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) May 10, 2021
2. Abedi Pele
3. Tony Yeboah
4. Michael Essien
5. Richard Kingson https://t.co/xyE85ebgEM