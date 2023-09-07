Stephen Appiah charges Black Stars to beat Central African Republic and to win the hearts of the fans

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah visited the Black Stars during their final training session before the clash against the Central African Republic on Thursday.



During an interaction with the team, he charged the players to fight to beat the Central African Republic.



He said this will ensure the Black Stars win the hearts of the Ghanaian fans who will be watching from the stadium and at home.



“You guys know the assignment already. Tomorrow is the last game to qualify for AFCON. And I know that you are ready, I can see. You have to win the hearts of the fans. That’s the most important thing,” Stephen Appiah told the Black Stars players.



The game between Ghana and the Central African Republic is scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 7.



The final Group E encounter of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt.



Ghana needs just a point to secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast.



Watch videos below



