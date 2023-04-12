Stephen Appiah advises against short-term deals for Black Stars coaches

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, wants Black Stars coaches to be handed long-term deals.



The GFA in February 2023 appointed Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach following the resignation of Otto Ado after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The former Premier League manager was handed a 21-months contract to steer the affairs of the national team.



Adding his voice to contracts given to Black Stars coaches, Appiah asserted coaches come under intense pressure to deliver in the short term.



"it (a short-term contract) brings pressure on the coaches. Some coaches get one year, not even up to a year. Sometimes they get two years...When a coach is employed, he needs to get used to the players and study them”



“It is not like club football where you get to train with them every day. You get to play probably every six months, so it is true. Sometimes the contracts they(Ghana Football Association) give to the coaches are too short," he told Sompa FM.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to secure its first World Cup qualification in 2006. He was also in charge when the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals of the Mundial in South Africa in 2010.