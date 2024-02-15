Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan under attack over absence at 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Former Black Stars captains, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan were chastised by some protestors for not making themselves available for the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, one protestor called out the revered Ghanaian footballers for not showing up, stating that their presence would have been pivotal.



"Imagine we had Asamoah Gyan. Where are all these old sports people? Stephen Appiah the legend of Ghana sports, where are they? Are they not equally having problems with Ghana sports? Are they not having problems with the technical team? At least they were supposed to be here to speak and that will send a big signal out there."



He further asserted that Ghana is suffering from a rotten system that has caused every aspect of the country not to function.



"Ghana as a country has a system break and because of the system break it has affected every part of our governance. Let's talk about health, there is a problem. Let's talk about football, there's a problem. Transportation, education, employment, everything has collapsed and it is gradually deteriorating to the point where it will crash.



"Instead of coming together and fighting the system, everybody wants to do their own individually. So #FixTheCountry do theirs and everybody will stay out. The theme of this one is 'Fix Ghana Football'. Is Ghana Football different from fixing Ghana's problems? No. We need to rethink," he said.



The protest was in reaction to the Black Stars' dreadful performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Thousands of Ghanaians showed up and walked through the streets of Accra with their placards as they protested against the GFA and government.



