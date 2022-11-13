Stephan Appiah expects Black Stars to prove a point in Qatar

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah says he is expecting a good performance from the Black Stars at the World Cup tournament in Qatar.



Ghana have been housed in group H where the come up against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.



The Black Stars meet familiar foe Uruguay in the last group game which brings back memories of the Luis Suarez handball incident which denied the West African country a chance in the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Ghana also face Portugal in its group opener and will be the second time the two teams clash at the tournament.



Appiah who captained Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Germany said he expects the current team under Coach Otto Addo to play good football and cause an upset.



“I am expecting good football, am expecting a team going to the World Cup to prove a point”, the former Juventus midfielder said in an interview on Al Jazeera.



“2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 we were not there in Russia and in 2018, when we were out of the qualifiers the atmosphere was not the same, but today when you come to Ghana it’s great, everybody is excited and waiting for the d day. So we are expecting good football and a good team," he added.



The Black Stars will make its tournament return against Portugal on November 24, 2022 after missing the previous edition hosted by Russia in 2018.



Coach Otto Addo will announce his final 26-man squad on November 14, 2022.