Stephan Ambrosius set to receive Black Stars call-up for C.A.R clash – Reports

One player who is likely to be named in Coach Chris Hughton’s 23-man squad is Hamburger SV defender Stephan Ambrosius.



According to reports, the German-based Ghanaian could receive his second call-up, having earlier made the list of former gaffer Otto Addo’s 55-man preliminary list in November 2022 ahead of the Mundial in Qatar the same year.



Coach Hughton is yet to release his final squad before Sunday, September 2 and reports indicate that Stephan Ambrosius will be named in the squad to replace the injured duo Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu.



In the ongoing 2023/24 season, Ambrosius, 24, has four appearances for Hamburger SV, three in the Bundesliga 2 and one in the DFB-Pokal, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Karlsruher SC.



The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Central African Republic in their final Group E qualifier on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana tops the Group with nine points as a win will see four-time AFCON winners seal qualification to the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



