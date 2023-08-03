Stellenbosch FC signs Ghanaian defender Prince Annor Amponsah on a long-term deal

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: metrotvonline.com

Stellenbosch FC, a South African Premier Soccer League outfit, has announced the signing of young Ghanaian defender Prince Annor Amponsah on a long-term deal, the club confirmed on its website.



The 18-year-old center-back, who spent his youth developmental years with Scores Football Academy in Ghana before a short stint at the Ubuntu FC Academy, signed his professional contract with the club after his eye-catching performances for his previous clubs landed him a professional trial at Stellenbosch.



During his trial at Stellenbosch FC, Amponsah was part of the team's U-21 side that traveled to India to compete in the Premier League's international NextGen tournament, where he put up some excellent defensive displays that helped the team finish second before signing a professional contract with the club.



"We are massively excited about the signing of Prince and his addition to our squad," head coach Steve Barker said. He is a young player with huge potential," the club wrote on its website after finalizing the deal.



Stellenbosch FC added, "He has immense ability with the ball at his feet, a great passing range, and is all-round a really good defender, so we are excited to see him grow and develop with us at the club."



Prince Annor Amponsah will be hoping to break into the first team and establish himself as a regular after landing a huge contract with the club.