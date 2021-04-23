Steady return of fans for match day 21

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association intends to resume the attendance of football fans in a steady manner to be able to implement fully, the modalities put in place to avoid the spread of the deadly Corona Virus pandemic.



The government COVID-19 Task Force through the Ministry of Youth and Sports last week announced that approval has been granted for football fans to return to the various League centres for both domestic and international competitions.



As a result, the Ghana Football Association has been granted permission for the admission of 25% capacity across the League venues.



Hence there shall be reduced attendance of less than the 25% at the various stadia beginning from this weekend.