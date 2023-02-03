Staying at Ajax will help Mohammed Kudus get better - Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian football legend Nii Odartey Lamptey has spoken highly of Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus and tipped him to reach greater heights at Ajax.



Kudus was linked with a move away from the Dutch giants both in the summer and this past January window but ultimately ended up stay.



The former PSV star expressed his happiness that Kudus is building his football profile at Ajax Amsterdam, a club renowned for producing football legends such as Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Wesley Sneijder, Edwin Van Der Sar and Marc Overmars.



"He can still grow, he is a young chap and I am very happy where he is playing now in the Netherlands, it’s easy for him to grow and I am sure when he stays there quite a bit longer, he will be better than he is now," said Lamptey in an interview with Citi Sports.



The former Ghanaian international continued by saying that Kudus has a great future in football and that he is excited to see how far the young player would advance.



Kudus will continue to develop into a top player with the opportunities and resources he has access to in the Netherlands, according to Lamptey.