Staunch New Edubiase Utd fan dies in gory accident

The supporter died on his way to watch a match

A die-hard supporter of New Edubiase United Football Club called Abass Sumaila passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, after being involved in a gory accident.



The staunch supporter of the Ghana Division One League Club according to confirmed reports, was on his way to the stadium in Bekwai to watch his team play.



The team was scheduled to play against Achiken Football Club on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 Division One League season.



Unfortunately, Abass Sumaila encountered an accident and in the process sadly lost his life.



It is understood that four players of New Edubiase Football Club were with Abass. They have sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital.



Due to his Islamic customs, the deceased Issah Abass Sumaila has already been buried with the Division One League club still mourning his demise.



Meanwhile, New Edubiase at the end of the match against Achiken won by a goal to nil to pick up the first three points of the new season.