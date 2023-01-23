Stats that show Kwesi Appiah outshines every Black Stars coach since his sacking

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

James Kwasi Appiah's second stint as Black Stars coach is deemed as a failure due to the team's elimination in the round of 16 stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, his statistics indicate that the gaffer had a decent spell when juxtaposed with others who came after him.



His third coming as Black Stars head coach is on the cards having officially applied for the role.



GhanaWeb Sports can confirm that the former Ghana manager has submitted his CV alongside the statistics of his second spell as proof of his capability.



"Yes, I have applied for the Black Stars job. I heard no Ghanaian coach had applied for the job since the position became vacant so I have added mine to compete with the whites," Kwasi Appiah told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.



The former Asante Kotoko player ticks the box for a top-class manager who could change the fortunes of the Black Stars.



Kwesi Appiah, during his second stint, had an impressive run of ten wins, seven draws, and three defeats in 20 matches.



His immediate successor, Charles Kwabena Akunnor who, lasted 600 days recorded had 4 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses in 10 games.



In came Serbian manager, Milovan Rajevac who took over from Akonnor and led the team to a catastrophic AFCON campaign, finishing bottom of the group with one point and a 3-2 defeat to debutant Comoros. He had three wins, two draws, and two loses in seven games.



The Ghana FA appointed Otto Addo on an interim basis thereafter. Otto stepped down from the role in December with a record of 4 wins, 4 draws, and 4 defeats in 12 matches.



Aside from having better results, Kwasi Appiah had an eye for talented players. He transitioned talents like Mohamed Kudus, Baba Iddrisu, and Gideon Mensah who are currently an integral part of the Black Stars.



Kwasi Appiah has been a big part of Ghana's success over the years. He was an assistant manager when Ghana reached their first AFCON final in 2010 in 18 years and also reached the quarter-final at the World Cup in the same year.



He became the first Ghanaian manager to qualify Ghana for the World Cup during his first spell.



Below is Kwasi Appiah's statistics during his second spell as Black Stars coach



Second appointment



Matches played - 20

Matches won. - 10

Matches lost. - 3

Matches drawn - 7

Goals scored - 34

Goals conceded - 12



Details



AFCON Qualifier

5-0 home win against Ethiopia

0-1 lost away to Kenya

2-0 away win against Ethiopia

1-0 home win against Kenya



International friendly



1-2 lost to USA

3-0 win against Saudi Arabia

2-0 win against Japan

2-2 draw with Iceland

3-1 win a against Mauritania

0-0 draw with South Africa



World Cup qualifier



1-1 home draw with Congo

5-1 win away at Congo

1-1 home draw with Uganda

1-1 home draw with Egypt



AFCON 2019



2-2 draw with Benin (red card right after 2nd half while leading 2-1)

0-0 draw with Cameroon

2-0 win against Guinea Bissau



1-1 draw in round of 16 with Tunisia ???????? but lost on penalties



AFCON 2021 qualifiers

2-0 win a against South Africa

1-0 win against São Tomé



EE/SARA