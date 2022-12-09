Statistics show CK Akonnor was better than Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

According to data generated by Ghana Sports Online, immediate past Black Stars coach Otto Addo has the lowest win rate among Ghana’s recently past three coaches.



Charles Akonnor had a win rate of 40%, 6.7% better than that of Otto Addo who played 12 games from February 2022 to December 2022.



Addo, 47, was appointed in February by the Ghana FA following the dismissal of Serbian Milovan Rajevac after an atrocious 2021 AFCON campaign in Cameroon which saw the four-time African champions eliminated by an unexpected loss to minnow Comoros in the last Group game.



Since Kurt Okraku took charge of the Ghana FA as President in October 2019, four different coaches have handled the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalist.



Otto Addo’s departure means a fifth coach would be appointed in the coming weeks if not months.



Meanwhile, Charles Akonnor who was appointed in January 2020 and lasted until September 2021, has the best win rate among the last three coaches.



Below is a detailed statistics of the performance of the three



C.K Akonnor at the helm





Number of Games played – 10



Draws – 2



Losses – 4



Wins – 4



Rate of Results



win rate – 40%



Loss rate – 40%



Draw rate – 20%



Goals scored and conceded under CK Akonnor



For – 13



Against – 9



Black Stars under Milovan from September 2021 to January 2022



Number of games in charge – 8



Wins – 3

Losses – 3

Draws – 2



Goals scored and conceded under Milo



For – 9



Against – 10



Rate of Results



win rate – 37.5%



Loss rate – 37.5%



Draw rate – 25%



Otto Addo’s numbers in charge of the Black Stars



Results



Number of Games played – 12



Draws – 4



Losses – 4



Wins – 4





win rate – 33.33%



Loss rate – 33.33%



Draw rate – 33.33%





Goals scored and conceded under Otto Addo



For – 14



Against – 16



Oppositions won against: Republic of Korea, Switzerland, Nicaragua, and Madagascar



Teams Ghana lost to: Uruguay, Portugal, Brazil, and Japan



Draws – Nigeria (2X), Chile, and Central African Republic.



Teams Ghana played against and their FIFA ranking in October 2022



Brazil (1)



Korea Republic (28)



Nicaragua (142)



Madagascar (102)



Switzerland (15)



Uruguay (14)



Portugal (9)



Japan (24)



Nigeria (32)



Chile (29)



Central African Republic (132)





Akonnor had a win rate of 40% while Milo had a win rate of 37.5%. Otto Addo had 33.33%



Akonnor’s Black Stars scored 13 goals in 10 games (1.33 per game) while Milo’s Black Stars scored 9 in 8 games (1.125 per game). Otto Addo’s 14 in 12 games (average of 1.16 per game)



Akonnor’s Black Stars conceded just 9 goals in 10 games (0.9 goals per game) while Milo conceded 10 in 8 games (1.25 goals per game). Otto Addo had 16 in 12 games (1.33 goals per game)



