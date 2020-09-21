Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Starting the league in December will be better than October - Nana Kwasi Darlington

Accra Hearts of Oak players

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington believes that the return of the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League on October 30 will not be ideal for the players who are the main actors.



According to Nana Kwesi Darlington, the long break of the sport due to the Coronavirus pandemic will affect the players. He noted that proposing October for the return of football won't help the players as they will need time to gain their match fitness.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation on the measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus lifted the ban on football as he announced October 30 at the date for the return of the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League.



"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October 2020 with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff," President Akufo-Addo said.



Despite commending the government for lifting the ban on football, he suggested an alternative date for the commencement of the 2020/2021 season.



“It’s been far too long not experiencing football for the past four months. We are really pleased with the lifting of the ban.”



“We commencing the league in December would have been better for the players to train and attain match fitness but all in all, we will adjust to it starting next month," he told Kumasi based Light FM.

