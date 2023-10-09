Start Kudus in West Ham's next match – Stonebwoy tells coach David Moyes

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has advised West Ham coach David Moyes to start Ghana’s football star, Mohammed Kudus in his team’s next game in the Premier League.



Since joining the Hammers in the summer, Mohammed Kudus has not been handed a starting role in the Premier League.



The ex-Ajax player has come on as a substitute in all his five games in the Premier League.



The 23-year-old, who has seen little game time in the Premier League, managed to open his goal-scoring account in the Premier League for West Ham in their game against Newcastle.



Kudus came on as a substitute to score the all-important equalizer to end the match 2-2 for the Hammers to snatch a point in the game.



Speaking after the game, Stonebwoy, who had predicted that Kudus would score two goals in the match, disclosed that he has sent a word to the coach and has been assured that Kudus would be handed a starting role in West Ham’s next Premier League game.



“I said you would score two goals and I told the fans that the coach has to bring you in early. Now all the whites know that what I said was the truth. So in the next match, they have assured me that they will start him,” Stonebwoy said in a live Facebook video.



A fan also on Snapchat told Stonebwoy, “If you get the opportunity to speak with David Moyes tell him our superstar doesn’t belong to the bench.”



The award-winning musician responded saying, “I told them all in fact I made sure it came with half warning, half pea.”



