Stars thrilled at Basketball Africa League event in Accra

Basketball of Friday, 30 December 2022

A host of stars and celebrities were treated to an awesome Basketball Africa League (BAL) experience in Accra at Kozo Restaurant on December 27th, 2022.



The event was attended by basketball stars like Ghana’s former NBA star Pops Mensah Bonsu and Alhaji Mohammed and is aimed at bringing stakeholders in the sports industry together to promote basketball.



The event was also an opportunity to help Ghana have a club participate in future Basketball Africa League tournaments.



The BAL which is set for its third season witnessed the attendance of BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and BAL Vice President John Manyo-Plange, NBA Africa Nigeria Office Head Gbemisola Abudu as well as musician Jidenna.



Speaking at the event, BAL President Amadou Fall stated, “Our games in the past two years have been broadcast in 215 countries around the world and we are only scratching the surface. We would love to come to Ghana…have a facility that would allow us to play Basketball Africa league here.”



BAL Vice President John Manyo-Plange noted that Ghana is blessed with enormous talents but lacks the right infrastructure to help nurture the talents.



Pops Mensah Bonsu who is one of the ambassadors of the BAL shared his vision of having one club in Ghana present the country at the African tournament in the next couple of years.



The third edition of the games is set to come off in Dakar, Senegal, Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda.



Tunisian side US Monastir won the last edition of the BAL.