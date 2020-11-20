Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

StarTimes ‘begs’ Asante Kotoko fans amid “no footage” row

Kotoko are unhappy with the latest directive from the GFA

Ghana Premier League broadcast holders StarTimes have pressed the panic button, running for cover and helter-skelter after begging Asante Kotoko fans to exercise restrain amid a “no footage” directive which has caused ripples in the West African nation and threatens the revenue stream of the pay TV channel.



Kotoko are unhappy with the latest directive from the Football Association and have vowed to fight the matter to its logical conclusion.



The Porcupine Warriors have issued an ultimatum to the FA, requesting a copy of the contract between the broadcast holders and the FA latest by Monday or risk facing a showdown between the club and the China-based organisation.



Several Asante Kotoko fans have uninstalled StarTimes app as a show of a massive protest over the latest standoff.



And the television right holders, who could lose huge revenue over the impasses, are begging fans of the two-time African champions to remain calm.



Its appears the battle lines have been drawn between the record Ghana Premier League title holders and the governing body over the latest directive which has ruffled feathers.



“We understand the sentiments of all @AsanteKotoko_SC fans but we implore you to stay calm and enjoy the GPL on StarTimes. The @ghanafaofficial will handle the trending issue while we endeavour to bring you the best coverage of THE ONLY LEAGUE THAT MATTERS”, StarTimes indicated in a statement.



In a letter from the Association addressed to all Clubs and stakeholders, the Ghana FA emphasized that illegal filming infringes on the Contractual agreement with Broadcast partners Startimes Ghana and anyone found culpable will be dragged to the Law Court.



But the Ghanaian powerhouse have not taken kindly to the directive, insisting the move is “backward”, vowing to fight the FA on the matter to its logical conclusion.



This directive prohibits Asante Kotoko from utilizing its video and technology partners VEO from capturing its games – in a sensational twist which has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.





