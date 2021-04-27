You are here: HomeSports2021 04 27Article 1243519

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Star referee Daniel Laryea to officiate RS Berkane - Coton Sport FC Confederation Cup tie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Referee Daniel Laryea Referee Daniel Laryea

Ghana's top referee Daniel Laryea will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup match between RS Berkane and Coton Sport FC on Wednesday.

Laryea, who was initially named as the fourth official, has replaced Botswana’s Joshua Bondo as centre referee.

The 33-year-old will be assisted by Benin's Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich and compatriot Kwasi Acheampong with Moroccans Noureddine El Jaafari to serve as fourth official.

The match comes off at Municipal stadium in Berkane on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Other officials include:

Robert Mangollo M'voulou – Match Commissioner- Gabon

Isam Shaaban - General Coordinator - Sudan

Ilboudo Serge Paulin Samuel - TV Assessor (Technical) - Burkina Faso

Hanane Tahiri Jouti - COVID-19 Officer - Morocco

The match comes off at Municipal stadium in Berkane on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment