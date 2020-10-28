Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Star Madrid coach Michael Osei proposes how Ghanaian clubs can keep players

Star Madrid head coach, Michael Osei

Star Madrid head coach Michael Osei says player exodus will reduce on the domestic scene if Ghanaian clubs are able to meet the demands of players.



In a recent report released by CEIS, Ghana is the second exporter of footballers in Africa which supports the fact that local players move out for greener pastures due to low wages.



Some players in the top flight division receive less than $100 as their monthly wage thus they are unmotivated to stay in the Ghana Premier League.



According to the Star Madrid coach, club administrators should find a way of increasing their revenue in order to meet the demands of players to curb this trend.



“Having more sponsorships for the clubs is the only way that can help teams to maintain players for a long period as that would give them the financial wherewithal to meet the demands of the players”.



The player's exodus has affected the competitiveness of the domestic league as most players turn to move to other African countries due to the high wages and salaries.

