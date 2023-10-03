Stanley Aniagyei seals move to Tunisian side CA Bizertin

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Stanley Aniagyei has signed a deal to become a new player of Tunisian side CA Bizertin.



The former Liberty Professionals player has been on the radar of Club Athletique Bizertin and has now finally completed the expected move.



Following the conclusion of all talks, the talented youngster has signed a three-year contract with the Tunisian outfit.



Before his move to Club Athletique Bizertin, Stanley Aniagyei played for Etoile du Sahel.



Stanley Aniagyei, 21, is optimistic about succeeding at his new club and has vowed to work hard to make that possible.



Before leaving the shores of Ghana, he spent his teenage years playing for the U17 side of Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.



He gradually improved his game while playing for the Royal Oaks before he was promoted to Auroras in August 2018.



He later signed for Liberty Professionals in 2020 and played a key role for the team in the 2021/22 football season.



His arrival at Athletique Bizertin is a big boost for the team in the 2023/24 football season.