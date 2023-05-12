Standards have fallen at Asante Kotoko - Former management member advises

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

A former Executive Member of Asante Kotoko, Kojo Bonsu has bemoaned the standard of the club, stating that the handlers must take urgent steps to resolve it.



According to him, just like Al Ahly, Kotoko can do same if they do proper research and turn the club around by producing consistent performances.



"We can turn things around, just as Al Alhy has done, Kotoko has the numbers but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standards. We need to take a step back and do proper research to resolve it. Consistency in the playing team is also important. Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, it will be important to bite the bullet for a better future. Kotoko must rise again", he told Akoma FM.



He stressed the relevance of building a solid football academy, urging the club to approach investors who will pump money to build the team.



"We need to focus on building a solid football Academy just as many clubs across the world have done. We need to build the team well, and you need dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money to develop the team", he added.



Kotoko sit 6th on the league table with 44 points after 30 games.



The defending champions will make a trip to the Cape Coast Stadium to face relegated Kotoku Royals on match-day 31 of the betPawa Premier League on Sunday, May 31.



