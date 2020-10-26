Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Stand-in captain Afriyie Acquah steers Yeni Malatyaspor to victory in Turkey

Afriyie Acquah

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah captained Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor to victory against Genclerbirligi on Sunday.



The Ghana international was handed the armband in the absence of injured substantive captain Adem Büyük.



Before the start of the season, the 28-year-old was installed deputy captain after an impressive first year.



It was normal service from Acquah who scored a statistical match rating of 7.2 with 50 touches and 32 (84.2%) accurate passes.



However, he was replaced after 64 minutes by Youssouf Ndayishimiye



Yeni Malatyaspor bagged the points by recovering from a 10th minute scored by Genclerbirligi's Murat Yildirim.



Semih Kaya equalized in the 24th minute and Kubilay Kanatsizkus sealed the win on 53 minutes.



Ex-Ghana youth international Benjamin Tetteh, on loan at Yeni Malatyaspor, was substituted on the 90th-minute mark.

