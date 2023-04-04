Stakeholders from Kwahu rally support for Okwawu United Club 100

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

HRM Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene, the Life Patron of Okwawu United initiative dubbed “Okwawu United Club 100” to make the club financially strong, ready for the coming season and beyond, has gained more support after its introduction. The latest being Hawkrad Group.



The group chairman of Hawkrad Group, Nana Antwi Darkwa (Pakas), speaking after making a cheque donation; encouraged other stakeholders from Kwahu to support the initiative since he is a firm believer of it and convinced that the initiative and proposed shareholders structure would make the club an international one.



The initiative has so far aside from seed money from Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, received support from the following individuals and businesses; Jai, Nii plant associate, Asasewura, Bedita, Yopoo, Edge, Kip-fit, So Fraiche, K. Ofori, Saka Homes, Dominion, Sofaamy, Papset, Atala, Barnstock Farms, Sorabi Palm Liquor, Virtual security Africa, Hawkrad Group.



About Okwawu United club 100



It is that time when Kwahu individuals and businesses must contribute to the growth and well-being of the club.



Through the Okwahu United Club 100 initiative, the club is targeting 100 businesses and individuals to contribute a minimum of GHC 10,000 to the club.



This will entitle all contributors to future share offers and full recognition in all official media and club communications on multiple outlets.



Okwahu United is determined to pick up and emerge as a major club in Ghana again but will need the significant financial muscle and support of the Kwahu community for that to happen.



