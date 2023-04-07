Stadium ban won’t deter us from winning double - Aduana Stars

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars assistant coach W.O. Tandoh says the Ghana Football Association's decision to ban their home venue will not deter them from winning double at the end of the season.



The fire boys are in contention to win both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup competition.



The Ghana FA temporarily banned the home grounds of the two-time Ghana Premier League champions, after an unfortunate incident occurred, which led to the attack of Tamale City’s team bus, following the matchday 25 fixture against Aduana FC.



The Executive Council of the GFA handed down the ban as an immediate response to the incident.



In an interview, the former Hearts of Oak assistant trainer vehemently stated that Aduana Stars will both the league and FA cup regardless of the ban.



“Even if we play our games at their bath rooms, Aduana Stars will win the league. Again, if they like they should let us play at guest house we will also win the FA Cup, I emphasized” he said.