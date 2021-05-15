St Pauli top scorer Daniel Kofi-Kyereh doubtful for Hannover clash

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

German-born Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh remains a doubt for St Pauli's clash against Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga II on Sunday.



The 25-year-old limped off in the 4-0 defeat to Holstien Kiel with a back problem.



He returned to training this week but he is struggling to pass a late fitness test making him a doubt for Sunday's clash.



"Kofi got someone on his back at the very beginning of the game and said quite early that he was having problems," explained Timo Schultz after the game. "But then it worked."



Kofi-Kyereh has netted nine times this season, and created 7 assists, making him the player with the highest goal contribution at St Pauli.



The forward joined St Pauli last summer from Wehen Wiesbaden.