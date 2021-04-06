St Gallen midfielder Kwadwo Duah scores 9th goal of season

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah scored his ninth goal of the season for St Gallen in their 1-1 stalemate against FC Zurich at the weekend.



The 24-year-old climbed off the bench to get his name on the scoresheet with a deflected long shot.



The London-born midfielder pulled parity for the side after Benjamin Kololli had put the visitors in front through the spot-kick.



With a fantastic performance, St Gallen would have thought they deserved a win but settled for a point against their opponents .



It's always a massive plus for the home team with FC Zurich winning their last five matches at the same venue.



Kwadwo Duah has now scored nine goals for St Gallen in the Switzerland top-flight in which his compatriot Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post.