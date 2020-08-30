Sports News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

St. Andrews Anglican Church acknowledges contribution of GFA president

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

The St. Andrews Anglican Church in Achimota, Accra has honored Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku for his contributions to the house of God.



The Citation of Recognition, signed by the Parish Priest Rev. Fr Samuel N.K Quartey, was presented last Sunday, 23 August 2020 during Church service.



It read: ''In recognition of your contribution and unrelenting service to the church, we wish to honor you and show our deepest appreciation."



"It is our prayer that the good Lord will continue to preserve you for us."



''And may he secure you and every member of your household with his precious Blood”



''The Lord Bless You And Keep You.''



Okraku, nicknamed Game Changer, was elected as Ghana Football Association president late 2019 and has been trying his best to bring the sport back on track.



See the citation below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.