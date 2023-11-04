Springboks victory was for Africans - Herbert Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: Rugby Africa

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, has said the victory of the South African national rugby team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup finals in Paris France was a victory for all Africans.



In a social media post after the finals, Herbert Mensah compared the strength of the South African national rugby team players to the collective strength of Africans.



“Bongi Mbonambi is a larger-than-life character who epitomises the strength and fearlessness of the World Champion Springboks. Losing was never an option and he recognised that their presence and victory gave hope to the hopeless, strength to the weak, and confidence to those lacking confidence!”.







He added, “He smiled, laughed, grinned, and hugged me when I reminded him that 1.4 billion Africans stood behind the Springboks in their victory”.



Herbert Mensah praised the Springboks for their unique ability to win four Rugby World Cup titles.



“To repeat Championship victories is no easy task but the Springboks always had the X factor .... being focused, working as a team, and going to levels of pain and struggle never gone to before”.







