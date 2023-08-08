Sports to be positioned as key growth pole in Volta Region -AGI Chair

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Sports is being considered as one of the key growth poles to reduce poverty and create wealth in the Volta Region.



This came up at the maiden Volta Fair Corporate Fun Games held in Ho on Founders Day, 4th August 2023. The fun games were part of a number of activities that will herald the 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair slated for November 26 to December 10, this year.



The Games attracted organisations from both the private and public sectors in the Region who competed in different games.



Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the Games, Mr. Dela Gadzanku, the Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, Eastern, Volta and Oti, said sports development was going to be included in this year’s Volta Trade and Investment Fair. He explained that a symposium on sports development and awards ceremony for sports heroes will be held alongside the Fair.



He explained that the inclusion of sports development is to help harness talents in the Region and position it as a key growth pole for the development of the local economy.



Mr. Gadzanku explained that the institution of the Volta Fair Corporate Games is a precursor to the sports development symposium to be held in November. The AGI Chair who was elated at the turnout said the Fun Games will become an annual event.









In attendance was the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, who took part in the penalty shoots and Table Tennis competitions. He touched on the need to promote sports in the Region and invited corporate organisations to support the effort to promote investments in the Region.



Chef De Mission for the 13th African Games, Mr. Ernest Danso, who was the Special Guest tried his hands at basketball.



He described the event as a “wonderful initiative to add sports to the Volta Trade and Investment Fair”.



Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Richard Bosson was also in attendance and took part in the Cards and Draught Games.



Cal Bank Ho claimed the top spot after beating eight (8) other institutions to win the maiden event held at the Ho Technical University Park.



The bank participated in all disciplines available to gain more points and won several medals including a trophy in the Manager's Penalty Shootouts.



They won 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.



They came first in the female category of dancing chairs while their men came second, again, they placed second in the lime and spoon competition.



In Oware, the men took the first position and the women came second.



In Ludu, they were second, in Table Tennis, they came third to settle for a bronze medal.



The bank, which is less than a year old in the regional capital, is using the Corporate Fun Games to build networks and fraternize with other institutions.



For football, all Institutions formed one team, breaking into the Public and Private sectors, the Public Sector defeated the Private sector 2-1 to win in the football category of the maiden corporate tournament.



Over 60 staff from nine (9) Institutions competed in different sporting disciplines which included football, table tennis, lime and spoon, sack race, dancing chairs, cards, oware, ludu, draught, scrabble, and chess. Others played darts and mini golf for fun.



The Volta Fair Corporate Games was under the theme "Promoting Health and Wellness for AfCFTA."









Chief Operating Officer of the Volta Fair, Mr. Fred Avornyo thanked the institutions for participating in the event. He's confident next year's events will be greater.



The Volta Fair Corporate Fun Game was organized by the Association of Ghana Industries, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and supported by Ghana Tourism Authority.



The Volta Trade and Investment Fair will attract exhibitors from other African countries with hundreds of local and foreign businesses and investors expected to participate and over 50,000 visitors expected over the two-week period.



