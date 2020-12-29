Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Sports personalities who died in 2020

Kwasi Owusu was buried in this stylish casket

Multiple legendary sporting personalities passed away in 2020. In Ghana and abroad, some of the most iconic figures in sports died and as the year winds down, we look at their legacy in individual and team sports.



Opoku Afriyie



We begin our listicle from home where the passing of two former greats of the Black Stars in a space of 48 hours shocked the entire nation.



Opoku Afriyie passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, and hardly had the football community come to terms with the death when it was announced that another legend Kwasi Owusu had died less than 24 hours later.



Afriyie was revered in Ghana for his brace that gave Ghana a historic third African Cup of Nation title in 1978. The former Asante Kotoko forward starred as Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 to lift the title in Accra.



He was also in the Black Stars team that won the 1982 AFCON title, and Ghana's fourth, in Libya.



Nicknamed ‘Bayie’, meaning wizard in his native Akan language, he was the leading marksman of his boyhood club, Asante Kotoko. He was crowned top scorer in the Ghanaian top-flight in 1979 and 1981.



Later in his career, he did the unthinkable at the time as he crossed over to eternal rivals, Hearts of Oak becoming one of the first players to feature for Ghana’s two most successful clubs.



After retirement, he served as Team Manager of Asante Kotoko, and Welfare Officer of the Ghana senior national team for some time.





Yesterday was terrible. One of Ghana's greatest goalscorers, Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' passed on



This morning, Ghana's 2nd all-time goalscorer behind Asamoah Gyan, Kwesi Wusu 'Power House' is confirmed dead.



Kwesi was Black Stars captain for 9 years.



Two legends gone in 2 days. RIP pic.twitter.com/1BQS97WWvX — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 30, 2020

Loyal and humble, they don't make many men like him anymore.

Sharp and prolific, they don't make many strikers like him anymore.

Today, Bofoakwa Tano celebrates our legend, Kwasi Owusu, a former Black Stars player and captain. pic.twitter.com/lpZ199eT1b — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) March 30, 2020

