Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah is dead

Freeman was a journalist with Pulse Ghana

GhanaWeb can confirm the death of enterprising Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah.



Affectionately called Continental Freeman, he carved a niche for himself as one of the most reliable data-driven journalists of his generation.



Details of his death remain sketchy but GhanaWeb has learned he died from an accident sometime over the weekend.



Freeman was a journalist with Pulse Ghana. His death has been rendered the more painful considering that he lost his mother only last month.



He previously worked with Metro FM, now Ezra FM in Kumasi before moving to Asempa FM and Hot FM in Accra.



He was also a regular contributor to various sports in the country.



He is survived by a wife.



