Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Sports journalist Joyce Annor Yeboah joins Juventus Academy Ghana as coach

Efia Empress with Kwadwo Asamoah Efia Empress with Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian sports journalist, Joyce Annor Yeboah popularly called Efia Empress has joined the Juventus Ghana Academy as a coach.

Joyce Annor Yeboah who is amongst the female elite commentators in Ghana is seeking a different adventure after graduating from the Ghana Football Association coaching school with a License D certificate.

Annor Yeboah once has aspirations of becoming a footballer but had to quit because of situations beyond his control.

She decided to work around the game as a journalist after graduating from UNIMAC-IJ and has now decided to join the production of young talents as a coach.

"I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Juventus Academy Ghana."

"While my aspiration to become a professional footballer faced setbacks, I shifted gears into coaching five years ago. It’s been a journey of growth and impact. Thank you," she wrote on her Twitter page.

