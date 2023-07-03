Sports journalist Atta Poku nominated for top award in the US

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist, Atta Poku of Sompa TV/Radio has been invited to the 12th Annual Edition of the 3G Media Awards and Celebrity Bash.



The dynamic journalist is set to receive top honours at the event slated for the Bronx in October where he has been nominated as the Sports Journalist of the Year 2022.



The nomination letter applauded Atta for his contribution to Sports development in Ghana, especially his impressive fact-finding analysis backed by data in the discussion of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup exploits in Qatar. A huge global audience especially Ghanaians in the diaspora were informed and educated in equal in measure.



Atta has endeared himself to the Ghanaian public with his approach and consistency in tackling the hard issues confronting Ghana football in a series of exposes that he has titled Ekosiisen.



The 3G Media Awards has awarded personalities like Boxing Legend Azuma Nelson, former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan and coach Kwesi Appiah and actor Abraham Atta among others in the past.