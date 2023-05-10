Sports infrastructure will receive major boost under my presidency – Dr. Duffuor

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has promised that if he is given the chance to rule Ghana as president, he will invest heavily in sports.



Speaking to Akoma FM, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana bemoaned the poor state of the Essipong Stadium.



He said if he is ever given the opportunity to be president, he will build ultra-modern stadia across the country.



"There is a need to invest hugely in sports, especially infrastructure. When we went to Essipong, it was an eye saw to invest in a project like that and watch it spoil without proper care,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.



The flagbearer hopeful of the NDC continued, "So we have decided to build ultra-modern stadia across all regions in Ghana when voted as President and even extend it to the District level so we can develop talents rather than relying on foreign base players.



"So if we want to develop Ghana football, then we must invest hugely."



To become president, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor must first beat John Dramani Mahama in the NDC’s flagbearer race scheduled to be held on May 13.