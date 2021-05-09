Sports Tourism can boost Ghana’s economy - Dr. Manly-Spain

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, a businessman and a presidential aspirant of the next Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) elections has disclosed that Sports Tourism can boost Ghana’s economy if given the needed attention.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Dr. Manly-Spain said the ten world champions that Ghana had produced over the years was an avenue to attract people all over the world to the country, adding that this could be an opportunity to increase revenue from tourism.



He added that the boxing gyms scattered in Accra are all tourism attractions just like the Bukom Boxing Arena, the beaches and night life in the city.



Dr. Manly-Spain, said Ghana can host world boxing championships and conventions because the nation had the facilities to do that.



He noted that boxing had put Ghana’s name high in world sports and called on the government to support the GBA to take it a step higher.



The presidential aspirant promised to put in place plans and structures to give Ghana more world champions, which he said was the ultimate in the game.



Dr. Manly-Spain said Ghana boxing needed to be branded to become visible on the world market to attract the needed funding from the private sector.



He promised to work closely with the Ministry of Tourism and other allied institutions to make lives of people in boxing comfortable.