Sports Quiz finals set for September 23

The quiz is being organized by Rite Sports

The anticipated final of the September edition of You Think You Know Sports” , the maiden online sports quiz, now takes place on Wednesday 23rd September at 3pm LIVE on the “RiteSportsLtd” instagram page.



The quiz, organized by leading sports events management company RITE Sports, tests contestants’ knowledge on local and international football and basketball. A total of 16 contestants were engaged between Monday 14th and Thursday 17th September and the winners from each day are competing for the ultimate prize.



The winner walks away with a prize package worth One thousand Ghana Cedis (GH1000). The quiz is supported by WaterPark, Ghana Basketball Association, Ghanaweb, BasketballGhana.Com and Diaspora Network Television (DNT).



The September final has Albert Opare Asamoah, a Teacher based in Abokobi, Klenam Dziewornu, a University of Ghana student based in Aflao, Yaw Nyim-Asare, a Data Entry Clerk based in Kumasi and Augustine Baah Forson, a Web Developer based in Kumasi.



Quiz will be repeated in October and November with winners and runner-ups competing in the Super Finals in December

