Sports Obama opens up on politics, says he still eyes Tano North seat

Ace sports journalist Saddick Adams popularly referred to as the Sports Obama has said he will, in the near future, again, contest the Tano North seat to represent his constituents in parliament.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with journalist and writer, Solomon Mensah, on Talk To Solomon (a YouTube based talk show), Mr. Adams said he had taken notice of the issues thwarting development at Tano North in the Ahafo Region and that he would continue to serve his people to alleviate their burdens.



“I know what the problems of my people are. I will not say it is only through politics that I can help bring about development […] One day, maybe, I will go and try it out (contest the seat). But, I still have the ambition of serving them in any way,” he said.



Saddick Adams first contested the Tano North seat in 2012 on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party polling 727 votes (2.11%) as against the winner, the New Patriotic Party’s Freda Prempeh’s 18,529 votes (53.90%).



Touching on his days in Sunyani in the Bono Region, as a young sports journalist, he revealed how both his family and girlfriend gave him money when life got tough after he was sacked from Dinpa FM.



The said interview would be published on YouTube on the channel ‘Aniwaba’ on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



