Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports Ministry yet to complete 10 multi-purpose sports complexes after expiration of deadlines

Government is yet to complete the construction of the complexes

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is yet to complete 10 of the multi-purpose sports complexes it commenced in 2018 which were supposed to be ready nine months after sod cutting in ten regions.



The sports complexes were to be constructed in the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Central, Northern, Western, Upper East and Upper West Regions (prior to the addition of the new regions).



Although the Ministry did not state the entire cost involved in the construction of the 10 sporting projects, most of the facilities were within the region of $2 million each.



The construction of the sporting facilities across ten regions in Ghana “forms part of government’s efforts to address the sports infrastructure deficit in the country,” Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah said during the sod cutting of the Yendi Sports Complex.



According to information from the Ministry, the facilities will house football fields, tartan tracks, ICT Counselling centers, Entrepreneurial Development center other sports facilities among other things.



In March 2018 when Isaac Asiamah, cut the sod for the 1st construction of the sports facilities at the Azumah Nelson Center for Excellence he emphatically said that “this multi-purpose Sports Complex, when put together, is going to cost GHC18 million cedis that is about $4 million dollars. This new edition, the turf and tracks will be completed by December.”



After this, he subsequently,n September 2019, during another visit to the same facility, indicated that the “"the project should be completed by end of first quarter next year"(2020).



With barely six months to end the ruling government’s first term of office, the sector ministry is yet to fulfill its promise of constructing the multi-purpose sports complexes in the said ten regions.



The last time, Isaac Asimah toured the country to inspect progress of the facilities was in January/February.



See the location of the proposed 10 multi-purpose sports complexes;

1. Kaneshie/Azumah Nelson Complex - Greater Accra Region



2. Nuwunu Multi-Purpose Sports Complex - Volta Region



3. Koforidua Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centre – Eastern Region



4. Axim Multi-Purpose Complex And Youth Centre - Western Region 5. Nyinahin Sports Complex - Ashanti Region



6. Dunkwa On Offin Multi-Purpose Sports Complex – Central Region



7. Dormaa Multi-Purpose Centre – Brong Ahafo Region



8. Yendi Multi-Purpose Sports Complex - Northern Region



9. Navrongo Multi-Purpose Sports Complex And Youth Centre – Upper East



10. Wa Sports Complex – Upper West

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.