Sports Ministry vows to revive Black Stars after AFCON 2023 disappointment

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has addressed the nation's disappointment after the Black Stars exited the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stages.



Despite initial optimism in the national team, the Black Stars faced a tough campaign, starting with a defeat to Cape Verde (2-1) and subsequent draws against Egypt and Mozambique (both 2-2).



The Ministry acknowledged the deep disappointment felt by millions of Ghanaians and emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of the challenges affecting the national football team.



The statement released on Thursday, January 25, 2023 expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and considerable investments made in the Black Stars by Ghanaians.



The Ministry recognized the urgency of addressing systemic issues within Ghana's football and highlighted the need for a thorough analysis of the team's strengths and weaknesses and pledged to work closely with stakeholders to develop a roadmap for the team's revival.



