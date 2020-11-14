Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sports Ministry to meet Ministry of Health on Covid-19 situation of clubs

Isaac Asiamah is the Minister of Youth and Sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is set to engage the Ministry of Health on the way forward concerning the Covid-19 situation of clubs.



The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season is set to start today but emerging news from some of the clubs have proved disturbing.



There have been reports of Covid-19 cases recorded in the camps of some of the clubs with Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks confirming this.



In the case of Hearts of Oak, their opening league game against Aduana Stars has been postponed until further notice.



Other reports indicate that a total of 56 players from 14 premier league clubs have tested positive for Covid-19.



Reports reaching FMiG indicate that the Sports Ministry is set to engage the Ministry of Health on how to handle the situation as and when they come.



It is understood that the option of cancelling the league season has not come up yet.



The fallout from the meeting will be shared subsequently.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.