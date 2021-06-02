Sports Ministry’s chief accountant Emmanuel Oteng no longer at post

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Accountant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr. Emmanuel Oteng has been relieved of his post in the sector, information gathered by footballghana.con can confirm.



The experienced public service worker has been with the Sports Ministry for years where he has worked with different ministers.



He has now been transferred from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the National Identification Authority (NIA) in Accra.



Speaking to Atinka FM to confirm his transfer, Mr. Emmanuel Oteng who is not surprised says it is normal.



“Yes, it’s true, I have been transferred to the National Identification Authority."



“But it’s nothing new because all staff under the Controller and Accountant General can be transferred after four years of service in a particular department,” he noted.



Checks have revealed that there is already a new Chief Accountant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in his place.