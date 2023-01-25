Sports Ministry rubbishes report on unpaid bonuses, tension in Black Galaxies camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has stated that it has paid all bonuses due the Black Galaxies for qualifying for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament currently ongoing in Algeria.



The clarification comes in reaction to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM's report that the Ministry paid $7,500 instead of $16,000 in promised bonuses for qualifying and group games at the tournament.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Ministry stated that an agreement of a $1,500 bonus per game ($6,000 in total for four games) for the qualifiers was reached, contrary to Nhyira FM's report of $10,000 for the four games (i.e. $5,000 per each home and away victory).



The Ministry also denied agreeing to an additional qualification bonus of $6,000 as claimed by the media.



While labeling the earlier report as inaccurate, the Ministry confirmed that it has honored the $6,000 agreement, stating that there is a resounding atmosphere in the team's camp contrary to Nhyira FM's report about tension in camp due to supposed unpaid bonuses.



The Black Galaxies qualified for the tournament, beating Benin 4-0 on aggregate before beating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.



Annor Walker's chargers are into the quarter-finals of the 2022 CHAN after finishing second in their group. They will face Niger on Saturday, January 28, 2022.



Read the Ministry of Youth and Sports' statement on Black Galaxies bonuses below







