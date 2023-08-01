Sports Ministry publishes details of payments to CK Akonnor after sack

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

The Ministry of Sports has published detailed payments made to former Black Stars manager Charles Kwablan Akonnor since his contract as coach of the senior national team was terminated.



Details seen by GhanaWeb shows that four payments have been made to the former gaffer between October 2021 and July 2023, with the cumulative sum coming to US$238,108.



The statement dated July 31, 2023 noted that there was an outstanding payment of US$200,000 yet to be settled per the terms of termination.



The breakdown of the four payments are as follows:



Upon the termination of Coach Akonnor's contract, he was paid an amount of GH¢318,378.41 equivalent to US$54,054.06 at a rate of 5.89, this payment was disbursed on 22nd October, 2021.



On 10th February, 2022, he received an amount of GH¢335,675.71 equivalent to $54,054.06 at a rate of 6.21.



On 12th January, 2023 an amount of GH¢860,000.00 equal to US$100,000 was disbursed at a rate of 8.60.



And on the 27th July, 2023 an amount of $30,000.00 was paid by cheque which he

declined and instead requested for a Bank transfer, the said transfer has been effected on Monday 31st July, 2023.



Akonnor vs. Ministry, GFA<>



The former Black Stars captain in a recent interview denied being paid $100,000 as an exit package after his dismissal from the national team role in September 2021.



Akonnor's clarification was is in reaction to Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif's assertion that the former Asante Kotoko coach did not walk empty-handed and that he was paid $100,000 as his exit package.



''I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,'' Akonnor told Graphic Sports.



''My contract is still with the FA and if he likes he can go and check the agreement we had and see before making the claim and he will know that he is wrong,'' Akonnor stated.



According to Graphic Sports, the former Ashanti Gold manager also noted that he was paid in cedis and not dollars.



The Minister made his assertions during a press briefing on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when he admitted that the government still Akonnor and ex-Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac.



''Both C.K and Milovan, once their contracts were terminated, we sat with them and negotiated their exit and C.K. was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, same as Milovan.



''We still owe both of them and we have a payment schedule which I admit we have not followed because of constraint of funds. As and when we get funds we will pay the two coaches,'' he assured.