Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sports Ministry is 'weak' - Great Olympics chief blasts Asiamah's outfit

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore has slammed the Sports Ministry as ‘weak’ for not being able to convince the government to allow football to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the experienced football administrator, denying football the chance to resume playing is suicidal to the clubs and all this is happenings because the Sports Ministry have failed to make a strong case for the football fraternity.



The Ghana FA took a conformist's decision to suspend all Football competitions in March in the wake of Ghana recording cases of COVID-19.



The decision conformed to government’s directive to ban all forms of public/social gatherings.



Hopes were high that government will lift this ban last month only for them to be dashed as the president deferred such a decision until July 31.



The situation has triggered frustration among the football fraternity and in the wake of the NPP organizing its Primaries where large crowds gathered to observe proceedings nationwide, there is the general belief that football can also resume.



Oloboi Commodore believes the game returning is long overdue.



“It is long overdue that the game will return, if you look at where problems are basically, they’ve been allowed to operate,” he told Asempa FM.



“Personally, I have gone to the markets and the social distance and other protocols are not working, so football which can be controlled should have been the first to return, we can even play with a limited number of spectators,” he acknowledged.



Oloboi Commodore claims that all these happenings have become possible due to the insincerity of authorities and this signals how weak the Sports Ministry is.



“Politicians are not sincere with the people, why allow mass voters registration at this stage when we cannot play football because of COVID-19,” he asked.



“What is happening in Ghana is due to the insincerity of politicians. They are not helping us.



“The Sports Ministry is also weak; we have a weak Sports Ministry. They have done nothing (to help our cause). Today they will come and tell you that look at Y.E.A , tomorrow the same story and it continues and continues.



“They have to be truthful to the people. You don’t want us to work (play football) but you are also not supporting with anything.



“The Ministry is weak because Youth plays football, Youth is in Sports, what they know is they will send a contingent when the national team is travelling,” Oloboi fumed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.