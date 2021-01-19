Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Sports Ministry has not paid salaries for national team coaches – GFA Exco member

Executive Council member of GFA, Samuel Anim Addo

Samuel Anim Addo, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has failed to honour a promise it made to coaches of the various national teams.



The FA entered into an agreement with the ministry which required the Ministry to pay monthly salaries to coaches of all the national teams and not just the Black Stars as the practice has been.



However, months after the agreement, Sammy Anim Addo says not a penny has been paid to the coaches.



In an interview with Asempa FM, the GFA Exco member said it is unfortunate that the coaches have not been paid since they were appointed.



He said the situation has made it difficult for the FA to recruit more competent technical brains for the various national teams



He also noted that plans by the FA to beef up the technical department of some of the national teams ahead of their respective tournaments were thwarted by the failure of some clubs to release the coaches.



“You know for the first time all our national team coaches have been given contracts. All of them are supposed to be paid but unfortunately, the ministry has not been able to pay them till now. It is very unfortunate because we had a discussion with the ministry and they agreed to let all the coaches enjoy some pay”, he said.



This revelation comes amid rumours that Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has received five months of salaries arrears.



GhanaWeb sources, however, indicate that Akonnor has been paid three months, contrary to the five being speculated.