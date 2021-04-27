Sports Ministry gives Ghana’s Relay team $10,000 ahead of World Relays Championship

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has given the Ghana Athletics Association $10,000 ahead of the World Relays scheduled to take place in Poland on Saturday, May 1.



The Ministry presented a cheque worth $10,000 to the Association for the competition, while the National Sports Authority has agreed to pay their air tickets.



Management of the Ghana Athletics Association were struggling to raise the said amount of money for the competition before the intervention of the Sports Ministry.



Ghana’s participation in the World Relay Competition is likely to increase their number of participants at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as it will serve as a qualifier.



Ghana will be represented by two relay teams – the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams.



Each team has 5 athletes with one serving as a reserve.



Representing the men team is Coppin State University’s Joseph Manu, Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, 200m record holder Joseph Amoah, and 2018 World Indoor 60m finalist Sean Safo-Antwi retained their places in the team. Edwin Gadayi will travel as a reserve.



The female team also include Flings Owusu-Agyepong, Gemma Acheampong, Hor Halutie and Janet Amponsah with Latifa Ali joining as a reserve.



Only a top 8 finish at the World Relays will guarantee the teams’ qualification to the Tokyo Games.