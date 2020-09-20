Sports News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Sports Ministry console families of Colts footballers who died in Saturday’s accident

Isaac Asiamah, Sports Minister

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has extended condolence to the families who lost their children in the gory accident that claimed the lives of some 8 colts footballers.



Eight colts players have so far lost their lives in an accident Saturday evening.



They were on board a car with some other colts footballers who were traveling to Afrancho for their Colts football registration exercise.



Several other young footballers who were in critical condition were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with the remaining twenty-four receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.



The Ministry in its statement extended condolences to the bereaved families and the football fraternity.



It also promised that appropriate measures would be taken to prevent occurrences in the future.





