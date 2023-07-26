Sports Minister reveals how 2022 World Cup prize money will be spent

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has stated that the government alongside the Ghana Football Association plan to invest World Cup prize money into preparations for 2023 AFCON and infrastructure.



The minister announced the disbursement during a press conference on Wednesday, July 25, 2022, stating that the GFA has informed the ministry.



“The GFA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA,” he said.



He noted that the government and the FA plan have set sight on preparations for AFCON and infrastructure, specifically Ghanaman Soccer Centre in Prampram.



“We are just about going to AFCON. We also want to improve some sports infrastructure. The FA has written to us that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram.”



Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage, hence, was entitled to a sum of $9.5 million.



The Black Stars were earlier handed $1.5 million as a preparation fee, taking their World Cup participation benefit to $10.5 million.





